The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two more accused in the Red Fort violence case from Jammu.

The two accused have been identified as Mohinder Singh and Mandeep Singh and were arrested in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, police said on Tuesday.

Mohinder Singh, 45 is a resident of Chatta Mill area in Jammu’s Satwari. He is the president of Kashmir United Front organisation and said to be a key conspirator in the riot case.

Another accused Mandeep Singh, 23, is a resident of Gole Gujral, Jammu.

“As per the information received, both the above accused persons are active participants and key conspirators in the riot case of Red Fort,” Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Swaroop nagar in Delhi. The police said Jaspreet’s name came up during interrogation of the arrested accused Maninder Singh, who was seen swinging swords with both hands at the Red Fort ramparts.

Police said that Jaspreet Singh was also present at the Red Fort and later climbed up on one of the arcades at the Red Fort. He is the person who can be seen standing behind accused Maninder Singh and climbing up on one of the domes.

The accused Jaspreet was arrested on January 20 by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police have arrested 151 people in connection with the violent kisan tractor rally till now.

Punjabi actor cum activist Deep Sidhu, already arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by the Delhi Police as the ‘main instigator’ of the violence which took place on the Republic Day at the Red Fort in which many protesters and policemen were injured.

The Delhi Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of another key accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana who is still absconding.

