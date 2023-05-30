INDIA

The Greater Chennai Police arrested two people for forcing four foreign women into prostitution at a private lodge in the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as M. Kannan(31) of Salem and P. Saravanaraj( 43) of Alandur.

Police found an African woman loitering on the streets and inquired with her only to find that she was kicked out from a lodge at C.V. Raman road in Chennai.

When police reached the lodge and enquired about the Kenyan woman, they feigned ignorance. On suspicion, police took the manager and his assistant into custody and during questioning found that four Kenyan women had been lodged for the past one month and supplied for prostitution.

Police found that the four women were brought from their native Kenya to Chennai and were detained and forced into prostitution rackets. The four women were brought to Chennai on a tourist visa and the visa of one of the women had expired.

Greater Chennai Police have now commenced a crackdown on all the lodges, motels, and homestays to find if more such prostitution rackets were functioning in the city.

