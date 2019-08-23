Two held in Delhi for killing man in UP

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Two persons were arrested here for allegedly killing a man that one of them suspected of having an affair with his niece, police said on Tuesday.

Pramod, 20, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar and Prakash, 22, a resident of Najafgarh here were held on Monday from Dwarka while the third accused is absconding, they said.

On August 20, the trio invited Ankit, 25, a distant relative of Pramod, for a “party” and took him to Baghpat Industrial Area in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where they shot him in the forehead and burnt his face to conceal his identity.

Three days later, the partially burnt body of the victim was found at an isolated place in Niwara. As the body could not be identified, it was preserved in the hospital, the police said.

Acting on a tip off, the two suspects, Pramod and Prakash were nabbed and two loaded country made pistols were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said.

Pramod disclosed that he suspected Ankit of having an affair with his niece and hatched a plan to eliminate him. He roped in two of his associates including Prakash who arranged the pistols, the DCP said.

The Delhi Police has shared the details of the case with the Uttar Pradesh Police and further investigation is underway, the police said.

–IANS

