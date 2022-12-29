INDIA

Two held in Delhi with 5 kg opium

NewsWire
0
0

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and the Railway Police Force have nabbed two inter-state drug traffickers and seized 5 kg opium which they were planning to supply at parties on New Year’s eve in Punjab’s Bathinda.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravinder Bhuiyan (45) and Vinod Yadav (41) — both residents of Chatra district in Jharkhand.

According to Haresh H.P, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway unit of Delhi Police), on Monday, a joint team of Shakur Basti Railway Station police station and RPF personnel who were on patrolling duty at platform number 2-3 noticed that two persons were sitting on a bench and had covered themselves with blankets in a suspicious manner.

“When the police team was approaching them, they started walking fast towards Daya Basti. The team chased them and apprehended them. Their bags were checked and opium was found inside,” said the official.

On questioning, it was revealed that they got the contraband from Jharkhand and had come on the Mahabodhi Express train.

“The 5.416 kg opium recovered was being taken to Bhatinda, Punjab to be supplied in the forthcoming New Year party,” said the official.

20221229-235203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ACC approves senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle in different ministries

    Anecdotal, though-provoking memoir on India’s banking system

    Had to adapt to speed of their game, says Apuia about...

    Elon Musk extremely worried at child porn proliferation on Twitter