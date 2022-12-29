In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and the Railway Police Force have nabbed two inter-state drug traffickers and seized 5 kg opium which they were planning to supply at parties on New Year’s eve in Punjab’s Bathinda.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravinder Bhuiyan (45) and Vinod Yadav (41) — both residents of Chatra district in Jharkhand.

According to Haresh H.P, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway unit of Delhi Police), on Monday, a joint team of Shakur Basti Railway Station police station and RPF personnel who were on patrolling duty at platform number 2-3 noticed that two persons were sitting on a bench and had covered themselves with blankets in a suspicious manner.

“When the police team was approaching them, they started walking fast towards Daya Basti. The team chased them and apprehended them. Their bags were checked and opium was found inside,” said the official.

On questioning, it was revealed that they got the contraband from Jharkhand and had come on the Mahabodhi Express train.

“The 5.416 kg opium recovered was being taken to Bhatinda, Punjab to be supplied in the forthcoming New Year party,” said the official.

20221229-235203