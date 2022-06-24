Two persons were arrested in Goa’s Calangute for allegedly impersonating narcotic police officers and then molesting a woman and stealing her belongings, police said on Friday.

Acting upon a complaint by a victim, Calangute police has arrested local resident Deepak Arondekar and Prasenjit Das, a native of West Bengal, for allegedly committing robbery of two mobile phones and Rs 3,000 belonging to the complainant, police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the IPC.

