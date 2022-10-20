INDIA

Two held in Goa for trafficking women

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trafficking women in Goa, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that accused are identified as Mohsin Shaikh, from Gujarat and Shilpi Mishra from Mumbai.

He said that after receiving information about prostitution activities at Anjuna in North Goa, the raid was conducted and three victim girls were rescued.

“Initially accused person Mohsin Shaikh had come to deliver one victim girl during which the police surrounded the accused and rescued the victim girl. During the inquiry, the said victim girl disclosed the whereabouts of the other two victim girls staying in a resort in Arpora. Accordingly, the police team visited the resort and rescued them from the hotel room,” Dalvi said.

An offence under sections 370, 370(3) R/w 34 IPC and sections 4 & 5 of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered.

Police are further investigating the case.

20221020-173405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tech can help solve some of India’s biggest challenges: Microsoft President

    21 yrs after she first dreamt of being on KBC, Kolhapur...

    President pays tributes at the Kargil War Memorial

    Battle for UP: Yogi’s video message for voters on polling day