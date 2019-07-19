Two held in Gurugram for gang-raping Kenyan woman

Gurugram, July 20 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a Kenyan woman in Gurugram’s Sheetla Colony, police said.

On the basis of the victim’s narrative, the police registered an FIR and managed to arrest the accused — Saddam and Santosh, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said on Friday.

Saddam, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, is an auto-rickshaw driver. The other accused Santosh is his friend.

Bokan said the victim had gone to one of the night clubs in Sahara Mall on Thursday night. Around midnight, she came out of the club and hired an auto-rickshaw to go near Guru Dronacharya metro station.

However, after boarding the auto-rickshaw, Saddam took her to his rented house instead of driving towards the metro station. His friend Santosh was also riding the same auto-rickshaw.

“In the house, both took turns to rape her,” Bokan said.

“Going by the seriousness of the matter, we immediately conducted the victim’s medical examination which confirmed rape. She had provided physical descriptions of the accused and also verified the rented house where the crime was committed,” he added.

“Since the police identified the accused based on the statement of the house owner, we deployed manual and technical surveillance on the accused to nab them,” the police officer said.

