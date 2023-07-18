In a case of hit and drag, miscreants drove their vehicle for over two Kms with a man hanging from its window.

The man, stated to be a barber, was rescued by a sub-inspector who swung into action after hearing his distress calls.

The miscreants, driving the car, were identified as Akash Verma and Brijesh Kumar. Both of them have been arrested.

The incident took place in the Jankipuram area late on Sunday night, and the victim, identified as Sattar, did not suffer serious injuries.

Sattar runs a saloon in Bhawani market and he along with his driver Harshit was returning to his house on an e-rickshaw after closing his shop on Sunday when the incident took place.

The police spokesman said, “At Sector D crossing, the e-rickshaw brushed against a car driven by Brijesh and Akash. Soon the tempers ran high and Brijesh and Akash started abusing Sattar and Harshit. Brijesh caught him by his collar, while Akash sped off the car. The miscreants continued to drive their car for over two kilometres in the same area, while Sattar kept on hanging from its window crying for help.

“He was dangling precariously from the car’s window and was requesting the miscreants to stop their vehicle,” the spokesman said.

Later, sub-inspector Karan Singh, who was on duty at Bhitauli crossing, heard the cries of Sattar and he immediately alerted a police team to put barricades on the road to stop the car.

DCP, north zone, Qasim Abidi said, “When the miscreants saw the police, they dropped Sattar and tried to speed away. However, both of them were nabbed by the police.”

2023071840936