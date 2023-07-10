Hyderabad Police have arrested two persons for illegal sale of lethal arms.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team along with Bowenpally Police made the arrests and recovered four sharp-edged swords and daggers and four imitated rifles.

The arrests and recovery of weapons were made on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Acting on credible information, the police apprehended two accused at Bapuji Nagar in Bowenpally while they were trying to sell sharp-edged swords and daggers to the needy persons.

Following the questioning of the accused, police raided godown of JC Crafts situated at Sowjanya Colony, Bowenpally and seized three big swords with scabbards, one small dagger with scabbard and three imitated rifles from their possession

The arrested men have been identified as Vinay Sharma Kolariya (53) and his son Aakash Kolariya (23) — both residents of Sowjanya Colony, New Bowenpally, Hyderabad and native of Jaipur,Rajasthan

According to police, Vinay Sharma is running a business in the name of JC Crafts. As he is unable to get the profits in his business, he hatched a plan to sell the swords, daggers and imitated rifles keeping in mind the demand for the same for upcoming marriage season and festivals. Accordingly, he ordered swords, daggers and imitated rifles from Rajasthan for transport in the disguise of handicraft items and stored them in his shop.

He employed his own son Aakash for the sales of the swords, daggers and imitated rifles in the twin cities. He used to sell each sword for Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 depending upon the party.

