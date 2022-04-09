INDIA

Two held in Srinagar for murdering father, dumping body in Dal Lake

NewsWire
0
0

Two men were arrested in Srinagar for murdering their father and dumping his body in the Dal lake, police said on Saturday.

Police said on information on Thursday that an unidentified dead body was lying in the Dal Lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore Road, personnel from police station Nigeen swung into action, fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities

The deceased person was identified as Khurshid Ahmad Tota, resident of Elahibagh Soura in Srinagar.

“After medical formalities, the dead body was handed over to its legal heirs. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck etc. Also, through investigation into other suspicious circumstances, it came to fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal Lake,” police said.

An FIR was registered and investigation was taken up.

“Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTVs and technical analysis it came to fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation and the body was kept at home for a day,” police said.

“On the evening of April 6, after proper planning, they shifted the body in a vehicle and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal the crime. Subsequently, the two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

20220409-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC junks PIL seeking ban on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in...

    Twitter reaches out to IT Minister Prasad for formal dialogue

    Indian digital consumers become more protective about personal data

    K’taka mulling over new law to prevent political conspiracies: Minister