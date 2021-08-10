A female candidate, appearing for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) entrance exam, and her brother-in-law have been arrested for using unfair means with the help of high-tech gadgets in the exams.

The girl candidate was found writing answers that were being communicated to her through high-tech gadget, by her brother-in-law sitting outside the exam centre in Rae Bareli.

A senior police officer said the girl, identified as Seema Yadav, had a locket made of wood, in which a microphone was hidden, while audio ear pins were attached to the face mask cord.

The two were connected through Bluetooth.

She was caught after invigilators noticed that the girl was behaving suspiciously and was bending down her head at intervals before writing, said the police officer.

On proper frisking, the team of invigilators found the microphone and earphones.

Thereafter, her brother-in-law Rajesh was also traced and arrested.

District Inspector of Schools, Rae Bareli, Omkar Rana, said, invigilators had spotted Seema who was nabbed and handed over to police.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said an FIR had been registered and an enquiry was underway as to how the woman got the access to the devices.–IANS

