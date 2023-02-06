INDIA

Two held with 285 kg of marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 285 kilograms of cannabis from them valued at more than Rs 40 lakh in the market, police said on Monday.

The police have also seized a truck which the accused used for the transportation of the contraband from Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The arrested culprits were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were taken on police remand on Monday, the police said.

The culprits were arrested by a crime unit of Manesar from Sultanpur toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway after they received a tip-off on Sunday.

The police said the suspect – Ashok Kumar alias Guddu and Arvind Kumar were heading towards Bahadurgarh in Haryana and Delhi to sell narcotics but were nabbed by the crime branch team of the Gurugram Police.

During questioning, the culprit disclosed that they had sourced the narcotics from Vishakapatnam for potential customers in Delhi and NCR.

“We are checking their criminal records and whether they have been arrested earlier. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Farrukhnagar police station,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime).

