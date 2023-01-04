INDIA

Two held with morphine worth Rs 5 cr in UP

Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 5 kg of morphine worth Rs 5 crore, from the Jahangirabad police circle in Barabanki.

Identified as Mohd Kalim and Virju a.k.a. Brijlal Gautam, the accused, on a motorcycle, were found to be carrying morphine wrapped in plastic packets.

The two were caught by police when they were going to Sitapur to supply morphine.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashutosh Mishra said that a case has been registered against them under the appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

The ASP stated that the accused revealed during their interrogation that their gang was involved in morphine smuggling in Barabanki, Sitapur, Lucknow and other nearby districts.

He said one of their accomplices, Sufiyan, arranged raw materials for the preparation of morphine.

