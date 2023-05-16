INDIA

Two Hizb men involved in Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq’s murder arrested

NewsWire
0
0

In a major breakthrough, the J&K Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen militants reportedly involved in the murder of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on May 21, 1990.

Special Director General of Police, CID, R.R. Swain told a media conference here that of the two persons arrested by the SIA, identified as Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, one had entered the bedroom of late Mirwaiz and opened fire at him.

He said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of the Mirwaiz was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990.

“Then the case was transferred to the CBI. The CBI had presented a charge sheet against one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded a life sentence to him,” Swain said.

He said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the Mirwaiz.

“Bangroo and his associate, another Hizb commander were killed in encounters while one accused was serving life sentence.

“Two more accused, Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, both residents of Srinagar, were arrested by the SIA.

“They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over these years. Both have been arrested and handed over to the CBI as proclaimed offenders.

“One of the two arrested Hizb militants, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered into the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him,” the Special DG said.

He, however, did not reveal where the two were arrested.

20230516-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Accused in IB official’s murder amid 2020 Delhi riots held from...

    I am shocked over Atiq Ahmad’s murder: Mamata

    Akshit Sukhija shares his bond with his dad on Father’s Day

    Imam held for raping 8-yr-old girl in UP district