INDIA

Two houses attached in J&K’s Bandipora for helping terrorists

NewsWire
0
0

Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora in the presence of Executive Magistrate attached two double storied residential houses, officials said on Monday.

Police said the houses attached belong to Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 UAP Act.

“Worth to mention here that both the accused persons were terrorist associates and stand already arrested,” police said.

“Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM – ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023.”

“According to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority. Any violation will attract penal provision of law,” police said.

20230320-134405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Important to put pressure on yourself during practice says centurion Suryakumar...

    After big win in tribal Gujarat, BJP pushes major employment plan

    Delhi HC restrains CBI from acting on Lokpal’s direction to probe...

    OTT challenge doesn’t stop B-town from betting big on theatrical releases