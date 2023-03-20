Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora in the presence of Executive Magistrate attached two double storied residential houses, officials said on Monday.

Police said the houses attached belong to Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 UAP Act.

“Worth to mention here that both the accused persons were terrorist associates and stand already arrested,” police said.

“Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM – ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023.”

“According to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority. Any violation will attract penal provision of law,” police said.

