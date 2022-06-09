INDIA

Two hybrid LeT terrorists held from J&K’s Sopore

NewsWire
0
3

Two hybrid terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by J&K Police and other security forces from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

“Based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint naka was established by PC Sopore along with 52 RR at Gurseer in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo. During checking, the joint party intercepted two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape but were apprehended,” a police officer said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul, resident of Pinjoora Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir, resident of Aarihal Pulwama.

Arms and ammunition including two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT (TRF) and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians including outside labourers,” police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

20220609-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish Kumar flags off 12 electric buses in Bihar

    SC collegium recommends 13 Chief Justices for various HCs

    Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in UP

    Yogi’s campaign against malnutrition empowers women