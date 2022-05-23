Two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF were arrested from Srinagar’s Chanapora area on Monday, police said.

Police said acting upon their own input about the presence of terrorists in Chanapora area, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area.

“During the search, two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF were arrested,” police said.

They have been identified as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai alias Mussa, resident of Khan Colony, Chanapora and Ajlan Altaf Bhat, resident of Butpora, Chanapora.

Incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case and investigation has been taken up.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that these weapons were sent by Pakistan-based handlers of LeT/TRF for target killings of civilian and security personnel in Srinagar city,” a police official said.

“The arrested duo was on assignment to deliver these pistols to other terrorists in Srinagar to carry out target killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers.”

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the operation as big success as by arresting these hybrid terrorists and recovery of huge number of pistols, police averted possible target killings of innocent people, particularly in Srinagar city.

