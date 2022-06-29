Two thieves, who used to rob people after hypnotizing them, were arrested by the police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ramesh alias Dabadi (35) and Amit alias Vinod (22). Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar police station on May 29 regarding theft of jewellery by two unidentified persons through hypnotism. “Immediately, police reached at the spot and met the woman complainant who stated that while she was on her way home, two people came and asked her for an address. Suddenly, the person overpowered her through hypnotism,” the DCP said.

In a daze the victim handed over her gold locket and a pair of golden tops to the accused. When she regained her senses she called the police. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage of the area and some suspects were noticed. Their photographs were developed and shared with the police net to identify them. On Tuesday, a tip-off was received that the suspects would come to Madan Mohan Hospital to execute another plan of cheating. A trap was laid and the duo were apprehended.

