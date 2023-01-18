INDIA

Two IIT students hit by car, one dead

Two students pursuing their PhD at the IIT here were hit by a car outside the institute’s gate number 1, leading to the death of one, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police has identified the victim as Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30), while the injured was named as Ankur Shukla (29).

The official said that around 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday night, an accident took place near gate number 1, IIT Delhi in which two persons, Ashraf and Ankur were hit by a car while they were crossing the road.

“Both the victims were pursuing their PhD from IIT Delhi. During treatment Ashraf succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital while Ankur is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital Saket. He has a fracture on his leg,” said the officials.

“Both of them went to a restaurant in SDA market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road after dinner. One car which was coming from the Nehru Place side hit both of them while crossing the road,” said the official.

The car was found abandoned at some distance in an accidental condition.

“The driver of the car has been identified and further investigation is going on,” said the official.

