INDIA

Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested from Howrah station

NewsWire
0
1

Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, both women, were arrested from Howrah station in Kolkata.

Noticing suspicious activities of two women who were loitering near the platform near the old complex building at Howrah station on Thursday, RPF personnel questioned them during which the women admitted that they illegally entered India from the West Bengal’s Malda district along the India-Bangladesh border with the help of an agent who arranged for their crossover.

However, the duo could not tell the reasons of their coming to Kolkata illegally and were arrested.

They could not furnish any documents like passports or proper visa documents to come to India. The two have been identified as Priya Khatun (26) and Ranu Begum (28).

Both of them are residents of Khula area in Bangladesh. They were in possession of a substantial amount of Bangladeshi currency.

Both will be presented before a court in Kolkata on Friday.

On January 8, the cops of Golabari police station under Howrah district police, arrested nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Howrah station. A local resident, who was acting as their agent, was also arrested along with them.

They were basically economic immigrants and the local agent was supposed to take them to Bangalore for employment.

20230324-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sammed Shikhar: Its importance, the controversy over it and its chronology

    Here’s how you can reuse your old traditional wear

    Wind, solar hit record tenth of global electricity in 2021

    Fishing ban due to heavy rain forecast to impact fishermen in...