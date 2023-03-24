Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, both women, were arrested from Howrah station in Kolkata.

Noticing suspicious activities of two women who were loitering near the platform near the old complex building at Howrah station on Thursday, RPF personnel questioned them during which the women admitted that they illegally entered India from the West Bengal’s Malda district along the India-Bangladesh border with the help of an agent who arranged for their crossover.

However, the duo could not tell the reasons of their coming to Kolkata illegally and were arrested.

They could not furnish any documents like passports or proper visa documents to come to India. The two have been identified as Priya Khatun (26) and Ranu Begum (28).

Both of them are residents of Khula area in Bangladesh. They were in possession of a substantial amount of Bangladeshi currency.

Both will be presented before a court in Kolkata on Friday.

On January 8, the cops of Golabari police station under Howrah district police, arrested nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Howrah station. A local resident, who was acting as their agent, was also arrested along with them.

They were basically economic immigrants and the local agent was supposed to take them to Bangalore for employment.

