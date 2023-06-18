From the new academic year 2023-24, students of different universities across the country will be able to pursue Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) in two subjects simultaneously, as per the new National Education Policy.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), students will be able to do Ph.D. research in two or more academic subjects in an interdisciplinary manner.

The UGC has informed all the universities and higher educational institutions of the country about the new rules of PhD. The admissions will be taken in universities on the basis of new rules.

The UGC has also constituted a standing committee. The basic objective of this standing committee is to monitor the entire process of appointment of teachers and award of PhD degree in higher educational institutions.

This standing committee can complain to the UGC about higher educational institutions not following the rules. The committee may also recommend action to the UGC against such educational institutions.

The UGC said, “The standing committee will collect information on the selection of specific institutions, faculty appointments and PhD degree awards. Along with this, the committee will also verify the documents to ensure compliance of UGC rules in these institutions.”

Many universities have made rules for Ph.D. admission on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). These include Delhi University as well.

Notably, admissions for all undergraduate courses in Central universities will be done based on the merit list of the CUET.

Delhi University has made CUET mandatory for postgraduate and has now decided to give admission to Ph.D. programmes on the basis of CUET. However, teaching and non-teaching staff working in Delhi University can directly appear for the interview for Ph.D. admission.

Delhi University is going to take the help of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will be conducting the CUET examinations from the academic year 2023-24 for Ph.D. These exams will be named ‘CUET Ph.D.’

In a similar development, under the new Education Policy, the students of the central university will also be able to pursue two courses together.

After the central universities accepted this proposal, students studying in their facilities will be able to study two courses simultaneously.

Students will have an option that they can opt for a regular course and another via distance learning.

According to educationist G.S. Kandpal, the new education policy gives freedom to central universities to conduct two courses together and join online courses. Under the new education policy, students from all over the country can pursue two degree programmes simultaneously.

20230618-132402