Days after miscreants created a ruckus at a Dalit’s wedding and pelted stones at the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, the state administration carried out a bulldozer drive and demolished buildings constructed illegally on government land on Thursday.

The buildings or the portion of shops and homes demolished during the anti-encroachment drive belong to the accused involved in pelting stones at the Dalit’s wedding, said an official.

“The illegal encroachment by anti-social elements involved in Piplia Kala village of Khilchipur was removed on the instruction of Rajgarh district collector Harsh Dixit,” the administration said on Thursday.

A group of local miscreants on Sunday had attacked on wedding party of Dalits in Piplia Kala village in Rajgarh district. They had uprooted the wedding tent and when the police reached the village, they pelted stones at them forcing the police to fire tear gas shells. The administration had to deploy a heavy police contingent in the village to control the situation.

Meanwhile, yet another incident of pelting stones at a Dalit wedding function was reported in Rajgarh district on Tuesday. As per the reports, it was the second incident of an attack on a Dalit’s wedding function in the same district.

According to the police, Tuesday’s incident occurred in Jeerapur town in Rajgarh district and four members of the wedding party were reportedly injured. The Dalit groom was going in his wedding procession, but locals objected to playing music in front of a Mosque. The heated arguments soon led to violence.

Later, a police complaint was registered naming six persons in the violence. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the locality, police said. Following the incident, the arm licensees of six people belonging to the area were cancelled.

“To maintain peace in Jeerapur town, six arms licenses have been cancelled,” the district administration said on Thursday.

