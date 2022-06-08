INDIA

Two independent legislators join BJP in Himachal

Two independent legislators on Wednesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar assembly constituency joined the saffron party here in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap.

Kashyap said both Singh and Rana have been lending support to the BJP in the Assembly since a long time.

Thakur said they have been taken into the party fold after a thorough discussion with all the leaders.

“This step would boost the party as well as the government in the coming times,” the Chief Minister said.

