Two Indians share UAE lottery

Dubai, July 7 (IANS) Two Indians have hit the jackpot by winning half a million dirhams each in the 12th Emirates Loto draw, the media reported on Tuesday.

Indians Nelson Yesudas and Kikkere Ali Abdul Muneer won when they matched five out of six numbers on July 4, reports the Khaleej Times.

Dubai resident Nelson noted that he doesn’t participate in any other raffles or cash draws.

“I was so surprised when I found out I had won, I just couldn’t believe it”, said the 29-year-old sales executive.

UAE visitor Muneer, meanwhile, is a 35-year-old married father of one. He too has yet to decide what to do with his winnings.

“I’ve never won anything before in my life so this came as a very big shock,” he said.

Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app.

–IANS

ksk/