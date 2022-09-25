INDIA

Two infiltrating terrorists killed in J&K’s Kupwara

Two infiltrating terrorists were killed by the security forces in J&K’s Kupwara district on Sunday, a defence statement said.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs received from AJ&K police and other intelligence agencies about likely infiltration attempt in Macchal Sector of Kupwara district, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of J&K Police and army were laid on likely routes of infiltration,” a defence spokesman said in a statement.

It said that at around 7.30 a.m. in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Macchal, and engaged them. A firefight ensued, resulting in both terrorists getting neutralised, it said.

It said that weapons and other items recovered from the slain terrorists include 2 AK-47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK rounds, four hand grenades, two pistols, 35 pistol rounds, Pakistan currency, comprising three notes of Rs 1,000 two notes of Rs 500, seven Rs 50 notes, and food items.

