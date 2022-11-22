INDIA

Two infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; 1 intruder dead, another held

NewsWire
0
2

Two separate infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday in which one intruder was killed and another was apprehended, officials said.

In the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) troopers noticed suspicious movement near the Jabowal post in Arnia sub-sector early Tuesday morning, sources said.

“The intruder was fired at. His body has been seen near the barbed wire. The incident happened around 2.30 a.m.,” the sources added.

In the second incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB near the Ramgarh sector.

“He was brought to the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating has been found from his possession so far,” it said, adding that the area is being searched.

20221122-084211

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three labourers killed in tank blast at ZACL plant in Goa

    IPL 2022: Dhawan, Mayank fifties propel Punjab to 198/5 against Mumbai...

    Odisha launches digital life certificate mechanism for pensioners

    40 MP districts record less than 10% corona positivity rate