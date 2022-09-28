Two people were reportedly injured in a blast that took place inside a parked bus at Domel area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on late Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, while window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached to the spot after receiving information about the blast.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, while police have launched a probe into matter.

20220929-005201