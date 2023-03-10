Two men sustained burn injuries after one of them tried to set the other on fire in Delhi’s Chhawla area, an official said on Friday, adding that the incident occurred on Thursday.

The victim, Dipanshu (23), sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and is

hospitalised along with the accused, Titu (39), said the official.

The official added that Dipanshu suspected Titu of having an affair with his

girlfriend and this led to a fight between the two.

According to police, information was received at Chhawla police station on Thursday that two male persons in burned condition were shifted to RTRM Hospital by CAT Ambulance.

“Police team reached the hospital and both–Dipanshu and Titu were

found admitted in RTRM Hospital with the alleged history of burns. The

doctor opined them fit for the statement. Subsequently both were

shifted to Safdarjung Hospital,” the police said.

The victim Dipanshu alleged that one person, Kalu poured petrol

upon him and Titu ignited the lighter.

“Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder)

and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Kalu has been

apprehended,” said the official.

“Another accused, Titu, is admitted in hospital,” said the official,

adding that further investigation is going on.

