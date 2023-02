Two persons were injured on Monday when a bridge collapsed in J&K’s Reasi district.

Police sources said that a bridge over a rivulet in Mahore area of Reasi district collapsed when two trucks were passing over it.

“Both dumpers (Heavy trucks) fell into the rivulet injuring two persons when the bridge collapsed.

“The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” sources said.

Further details were awaited.

