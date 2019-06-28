Two injured in Bengal political clashes

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS) Two persons were injured on Tuesday in clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress over protests related to the cut money issue.

The BJP supporters were holding a demonstration outside the panchayat office in Mekhliganj in Coochbehar when some Trinamool Congress workers quarrelled with them, leading to a violent clash.

“Our officers reached the spot in Uchal Pukuri after the clash broke out and controlled the situation. One Trinamool and a BJP worker is undergoing treatment at the local hospital. Both were injured during the deputation over cut money,” an officer at the Mekhliganj police station said.

In West Burdwan district’s Pandaveshwar bazar, a disturbance erupted during BJP’s party meeting. However, the police couldn’t find any major signs of clash when they reached the spot.

“Trinamool and BJP workers got involved in a fight due to which a car got damaged. But no complaint has been filed and we have no reports of any injury,” said an officer at the Pandaveshwar police station said.

Violent clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers have also been reported in East Burdwan district’s Kalna. BJP workers were allegedly attacked by Trinamool supporters after they protested over the cut money issue.Amidst widespread demand for return of cut money (commission) allegedly taken by elected representatives and political functionaries, mostly belonging to the Trinamool Congress, incidents of violence and injuries are being reported from various districts across the state.

During a meeting last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed Trinamool leaders to return to the public the cut money they took from them.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/arm