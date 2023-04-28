Two persons, including a property dealer, were injured after being shot at by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Narela, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the police are investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of personal enmity.

The injured were identified as Vikas Dahiya, a resident of Haryana, and Veer Singh, a resident of Alipur.

According to police, on Thursday evening around 5:44 p.m. a police control room call regarding a shootout at Lampur border at the office of a property dealer by three bike-borne riders was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On spot, it was found that Vikas, Veer and one Loveneet alias Monty were in Hariom property office when the incident occurred.

As per CCTV footage recovered by police, three persons had approached Vikas’s office on a bike from the Lampur border and fired six to seven rounds on the gate of their office from outside.

“One bullet hit Vikas’s left hand, and another bullet got lodged at the back of Veer Singh’s head. Monty escaped uninjured. Both victims were admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and are now out of danger. The gate apparently dampened the impact of the bullets,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Narela police station and further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.

