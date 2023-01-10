INDIA

Two injured in tiger attack in Bihar’s West Champaran

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons, including a minor girl, sustained injuries after they were being attacked by a tiger in Bihar’s West Champaran district, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, Sonam Kumari, 7, a resident of Sirisiya village under Naurangia police station, went to a nearby field on Monday night to bring some grass, and was attacked by a tiger roaming in the area. When she shouted for help, Subhash Mushar, who was working in the same agricultural field, rushed at her help. The tiger also attacked him, leaving him injured.

Following the attack, a large number of villagers assembled at the place and the tiger disappeared.

The victims were admitted in a sub-divisional hospital for treatment and they are out of danger. The local villagers claimed that the tiger may have strayed from the adjoining Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) and came into the residential area.

In October last year, a man-eating tiger was killed in West Champaran district by sharp shooters hired by the state Forest Department. That tiger had killed 11 persons in the region.

20230110-220002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha cabinet decides to amend Shri Jagannath Temple Act

    A bridal skincare regime for your big day

    Biju Patnaik’s Dakota to reach Bhubaneswar soon

    Border firing: Meghalaya returns to normalcy, mobile data services restored