Two juveniles, who stabbed to death a teenager for resisting snatching of his mobile phone, were apprehended by the Delhi Police on the basis of human intelligence, an official said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that on January 21, at around 2.30 p.m., a PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station that a male dead body was lying near Radha Krishna Mandir in Telephone Mohalla.

After receiving the call, a police team was sent to the spot and the body of an 18-year-old boy was found. The police said that the body had stab wounds all over and his throat was also found slit.

The deceased was later on identified as Harsh by his grandmother.

The police lodged a case of murder in this respect and formed a team.

“After exhausting efforts and interrogation of a number of persons, scrutiny of CCTV footage of the cameras installed on the ways leading to the jungle finally helped zero down the persons who were observed in the footage and were the last seen persons with the deceased. We apprehended two juveniles from Bhati Mines,” said the official.

During the interrogation both the juveniles broke down and confessed their involvement in the crime. The police recovered the knife used in the commission of crime and mobile phone of the deceased from their possession.

“They told the police that they wanted to snatch the mobile phone of the deceased and when he resisted, they stabbed him to death,” the police said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

