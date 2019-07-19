Two Karnataka MLA move SC for immediate trust vote

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Two Independent legislators of Karnataka have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to conduct the trust vote in the Assembly immediately.

The petitioners — R. Shankar and H. Nagesh — told the court that they have withdrawn their support to the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular coalition.

Karnataka is facing a political crisis after several Congress and JD-S MLAs resigned from the Assembly or joined hands with the BJP in a bid to pull down the H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its July 17 order which permitted 15 rebel MLAs to opt out of the house and said the Governor was interfering in the conduct of the trust vote.

The Karnataka Assembly was on Friday adjourned till Monday without a floor test despite Governor Vajubhai Vala extending the deadline he gave on Thursday to Kumaraswamy for proving his majority.

