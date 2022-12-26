In an attempt to revive Kashmir’s traditional Suzni (needle) art and earn a living from the art, two friends from Srinagar have started selling Suzni hats online.

The use of modern technology helped a lot in taking their products to a wider audience.

Mohsin Fayyaz and Mohammad Owais Butt from Eidgah area in Srinagar have been designing and embroidering needle caps for the past several years. Their manufactured products are sold in other states as well as abroad.

Mohsin Fayyaz said that in the year 2018, he shared a video of these hats on social media, which gained a lot of popularity within a short time. He said that after getting inspiration from this, he planned to start an online venture.

“We are getting a very good response. Internet has breathed a new life into our business. We are satisfied with the orders we are getting,” he said.

Mohsin said that now we are not only producing caps but also shawls, mufflers etc. He said that a craftsman can make a cap in four days to one week and their price is fixed depending on the work. He further said that some caps are sold in the market for 3500 rupees.

