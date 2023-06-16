SCI-TECHWORLD

Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS

NewsWire
0
0

Post – a publisher-focused Twitter alternative – has launched its iOS application, and the new social platform Spill – created by a team of former Twitter employees – has launched an invite-only beta on the App Store.

Post, which was launched in beta just a few days after Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, aims to reinvent how people obtain their news on social media, reports TechCrunch.

When using the app, users can toggle between three feeds — following, explore, and news.

A feed of new articles from Post’s publishing partners is displayed on the news tab.

Headlines and the beginning of the articles are free to view but users must make a microtransaction with “points” to read the rest of the article within the Post app.

Publishers currently receive 100 per cent of their earnings from these micropayments, but this will probably change whenever Post needs to make a profit on its own.

“Premium publishers are seeing an average of $30 CPM equivalents for paid content and an average of $1.3 CPM equivalent from tips for free content,” the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the new social platform Spill has launched in an invite-only beta on the App Store.

Spill is a multimedia, visually-focused microblogging service with a Tumblr-like interface.

When users open the application, they will see a feed showing recent posts from people they are following as well as algorithmically served posts.

20230616-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google rolling out ‘Help me write’ tool to Gmail for Android,...

    Microsoft simplifies process for switching default browser on Windows 11

    Lava unveils new affordable earbuds in India

    Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users’ data