Two boys, aged 12 and 13 years-old, are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar in North Delhi, while one 11 year-old boy was rescued, police said on Tuesday.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North district, a call was received on Monday of the incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the caller, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, told police that the three boys, Kartik (13), Rahul (12) and Himamshu (11), had gone into the Yamuna river to bathe,” said the DCP.

“Himanshu was rescued by Sandeep on Monday while the search team, including NDRF, members of boat club and private divers are looking for the missing children and so far till Tuesday afternoon no bodies have been recovered.”

