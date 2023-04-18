Two children drowned in a water pit in Bihar’s Banka district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Asmat Nazia (7) and Abdul Rahman (5) were playing outside their house in Rangaon village under Dhoraiya police station on Monday evening when they spotted a monkey. While chasing it, the children probably fell into the pit and drowned, villagers told police.

On finding the children missing, the victims’ father Mohammad Rizwan, along with his wife, searched for them in the neighbourhood. When they reached the water body, they spotted the victims’ slippers near it and their bodies floating on the water.

Soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place and took out the bodies. Local police were also informed about the incident who sent the bodies for post-mortem.

20230418-100601