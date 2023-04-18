INDIA

Two kids meet watery grave in Bihar’s Banka district

NewsWire
0
0

Two children drowned in a water pit in Bihar’s Banka district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Asmat Nazia (7) and Abdul Rahman (5) were playing outside their house in Rangaon village under Dhoraiya police station on Monday evening when they spotted a monkey. While chasing it, the children probably fell into the pit and drowned, villagers told police.

On finding the children missing, the victims’ father Mohammad Rizwan, along with his wife, searched for them in the neighbourhood. When they reached the water body, they spotted the victims’ slippers near it and their bodies floating on the water.

Soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place and took out the bodies. Local police were also informed about the incident who sent the bodies for post-mortem.

20230418-100601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    140 more Telangana students return from Ukraine

    TN has more than enough oxygen as of now: Minister

    Centre committed to providing assured supply of fertilisers: Mandaviya

    Priortise completion of Ganga Expressway: Yogi Adityanath