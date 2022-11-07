INDIA

Two killed, 10 injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna expressway

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were killed and 10 injured when a double-decker bus collided with a trailer carrying iron rods at around 4 a.m. near Khandoli toll plaza of the Yamuna expressway, passing through Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

According to police, the bus driver missed seeing the trailer parked on the side of the expressway and rammed into it from the rear end, probably due to poor visibility.

Those dead have been identified as drivers of a private double-decker bus owned by a Gwalior-based travel company. The bus was on its way from Delhi to Gwalior.

“One of them was driving while the other one was sleeping when the accident took place. There were a total of 40 passengers in the bus. Out of them, 10 got injured while four are in critical condition and have been admitted to the S.N. Medical College,” said Khandoli police station house officer Ramit Kumar.

One of the drivers, who got killed, has been identified as Narendra Sharma, 40, who was driving the bus at the time the accident took place. The other driver, who died while sleeping on the back seat, was Rakesh Sharma, 45.

“Two of the 10 injured were discharged after treatment whereas eight others are undergoing treatment. The injured are residents of Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” said the officer.

20221107-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The 80-year-old cancer patient who defeated Covid

    ‘Ghoomer’ first look shows Abhishek, Saiyami sharing moment of contemplation

    Those campaigning against Azaan are terrorists: K’taka Cong Opposition leader

    NSDL, SEBI must reveal source of funding in Adani co: Cong