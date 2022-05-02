Two children were killed and as many critically injured after a speeding truck plowed into a house in Bihar’s Supaul district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at NH 327E Pipra-Triveniganj road at Gaghar village. The victims were asleep in their house located on the roadside.

The house belongs to one Anil Ram. The deceased have been identified as Shrawan Kumar (5) and Saraswati Kumari (7)– the son and daughter of Anil Ram. His wife Ranjana Devi and 3- year-old son Laxman Kumar have sustained critical injuries are undergoing treatment in Supaul Sadar hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The errant driver and the helper of the truck are on the run.

In a separate incident, 20 persons, including children, sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed them in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district late on Sunday night.

The accident occurred at Ufraul village under Saraiya police station on Vaishali-Muzaffarpur road around 11 p.m. The car overturned after falling into a pit.

The incident took place when family members and relatives of a villager Sudhir Thakur were on their way for “Navtan Puja” in the nearby temple. When they were walking on the road, a speeding car rammed them and as a result, they fell into the pit.

Two occupants of the car, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, were beaten up by the angry relatives of the victims. They also destroyed the car.

The injured were admitted to the common health centre in Saraiya.

However, the local police of Saraiya claimed that the driver was not in a drunken state. He lost control of the vehicle as he dozed off while driving the car.

“We have arrested both the accused. They were also injured in the accident. The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash and negligent driving,” said an investigating officer of Saraiya police station.

