At least two persons died while 28 others were wounded after an explosion ripped through a market in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, RFE/RL reported.

Officials from the Taliban Information and Culture Department in Nangarhar said that five Taliban members were among those injured in the blast.

While it did not give a cause for the explosion or the target, local media reported that it was a car bomb aimed at killing a local Taliban official. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) immediately condemned the attack, saying children were among the casualties.

“UNAMA condemns this morning’s attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded scores of civilians, among them some children,” UNAMA tweeted.

“Continuing attacks targeting civilians across Afghanistan must cease immediately,” it added.

A spate of attacks has rocked the country in recent days.

Over the weekend, members of the local branch of the Islamic State militant group attacked a gurdwara in Kabul, killing two people and wounding seven others, while a car bomb exploded in the 15th district of Kabul, killing two people.

20220620-214403