INDIA

Two killed after car hits tractor in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Two pedestrians were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district after a car, at high speed, rammed into a tractor.

The incident occurred on Saturday on the National Highway 730, joining Delhi with Assam.

According to sources, after refuelling the vehicle, the tractor driver was getting on the highway when the i20 car at high speed hit the tractor, cutting it into two parts.

After hitting the tractor, the car tumbled upside down and skidded to the side of the road. However, the locals safely rescued five people, including a minor, from the car.

However, two pedestrians were killed and some others injured.

The cops rushed the injured to a hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

20230219-045803

