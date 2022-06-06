INDIA

Two killed as car rams into lorry in TN

Two persons were killed and six seriously injured when their car rammed into a lorry that was parked by the roadside. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu.

Those dead are Murugan (38), and S. Shanthi of Murungampakkam in Puducherry.

The six who sustained injuries are Hemavathy (36), M. Krishika (3), M. Krishitha (5), S. Mangalavathy (40), S. Poorvika (11) and E. Jagadeeshwari (58). They have been admitted to Puducherry government hospital.

Police said that the accident took place at 4.30 a.m. when the family was returning to Puducherry from Tindivanam. Murugan, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over it, hitting the lorry from behind. Murugan and Shanthi died on the spot.

