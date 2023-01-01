INDIA

Two killed as car runs amok in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

New Year began on a tragic note as two pedestrians were killed when a car ran amok in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred in Banjara Hills. A car, which was heading towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills check post, ran amok hitting two pedestrians and the cars parked by the roadside.

Two persons, including a woman who were standing in front of a tiffin centre, died on the spot. Two others were injured and shifted to a hospital.

Police said three cars were damaged in the accident. The car driver apparently lost control, hitting the pedestrians and stationary cars.

Police suspect that the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol. Both the occupants of the cars were students of an engineering college.

The accident took place hours after New Year celebrations and an intensive drive by the police against drunken driving.

20230101-103403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS launches first-ever news capsule exclusively for an OTT platform

    Himesh Reshammiya: Pressure automatically increases when you have famous parents

    Himachal’s women become agents for climate resilient farming

    Posters against Cong veteran Oommen Chandy appear at his home turf