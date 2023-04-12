Two persons were killed and some others were injured when fireworks during a meeting of BRS triggered a blaze and a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Telangana’s Khammam district.

The incident occurred in Cheemalapadu village of Karepally mandal under the Wyra Assembly constituency.

During the ongoing Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), some party workers burst firecrackers. A nearby hut caught fire after one of the burning crackers fell on it. As a result of the fire, a cooking gas cylinder in the hut exploded killing two persons and injuring six others.

A policeman and two journalists were among those injured. A couple of injured people lost their limbs in the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Bonuth Ramesh and Angotu Mangu

The BRS workers burst the firecrackers to welcome the party leaders, including Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik.

The incident sent panic among people. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in the vehicles of the BRS leaders.

Nageswara Rao told media persons that the incident had nothing to do with the party meeting. He said the incident occurred 200 meters away from the meeting venue.

The MP directed the doctors to provide best medical treatment to the injured and if necessary shift them to Hyderabad. He assured all help to the victims.

Meanwhile, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident.

Soon after coming to know that two activists succumbed and many others were seriously injured in the cylinder blast at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam, CM KCR called Khammam district minister P. Ajay and MP Nageswar Rao on phone and enquired about the details.

The Chief Minister assured that all kinds of assistance will be extended to the bereaved families of the deceased party activists. CM KCR instructed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured persons.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also expressed grief over the incident and assured all support to the families of the deceased and injured.

