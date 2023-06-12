Two women were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a multi-storied building here on Monday, an official said.

Around nine people were rescued from the building.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Mamta (42) and Bharti Devi (74).

The incident was reported in the Lal Bagh Colony of Ghaziabad district’s Loni area, the police said, adding that the building houses a tent shop and godown in the ground floor.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said that at around 5.30 a.m an information was received regarding it.

“On the ground floor of the three-storey building, there was a godown that caught fire.”

Teams were rushed to the site and three fire tenders from Tronica City and Sahibabad were also sent, Pal said.

“Nine people were rescued by breaking a wall. When the building was further checked, a woman was found injured on the first floor and another on the second floor. They were immediately rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors,” the officer said.

“Prime facie, it appears that both of them died due to suffocation,” he said.

On the cause of the fire, Pal said that it seems the fire broke out after a short circuit in the building’s ground floor. Mattresses and other items were kept in the tent house which led the fire to spread rapidly. There was no one present in the ground floor during the time of the incident.

20230612-133205