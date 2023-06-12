INDIA

Two killed as massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

NewsWire
0
0

Two women were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a multi-storied building here on Monday, an official said.

Around nine people were rescued from the building.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Mamta (42) and Bharti Devi (74).

The incident was reported in the Lal Bagh Colony of Ghaziabad district’s Loni area, the police said, adding that the building houses a tent shop and godown in the ground floor.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said that at around 5.30 a.m an information was received regarding it.

“On the ground floor of the three-storey building, there was a godown that caught fire.”

Teams were rushed to the site and three fire tenders from Tronica City and Sahibabad were also sent, Pal said.

“Nine people were rescued by breaking a wall. When the building was further checked, a woman was found injured on the first floor and another on the second floor. They were immediately rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors,” the officer said.

“Prime facie, it appears that both of them died due to suffocation,” he said.

On the cause of the fire, Pal said that it seems the fire broke out after a short circuit in the building’s ground floor. Mattresses and other items were kept in the tent house which led the fire to spread rapidly. There was no one present in the ground floor during the time of the incident.

20230612-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar Police cancel leaves of all personnel ahead of Holi

    Political pundits doubt if Naga settlement will be sealed before 2023...

    Karnataka RTO, wife awarded 3-year jail term by ED court

    Delhi Police arrests two wanted criminals in Nov shootout