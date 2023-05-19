INDIA

Two killed as pick-up crashes into makeshift barrier in Patna

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a pick-up van crashed into a makeshift barrier in Patna’s outskirt village Bihta, police said here on Friday.

The occupants of the pick-up van were returning from Bihta after a marriage ceremony late on Thursday night. The bride’s 15-year-old brother also lost his life in the incident.

SHO Pramod Kumar said that the accident took place at Pathtolia embankment under Bihta police station. The people were returning home after the ’tilak’ ceremony when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a makeshift barrier.

“Some of the people were sitting on the van’s rooftop. When the vehicle crashed into the barrier, they somersaulted and fell,” Kumar said.

“The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab him,” he said.

“On being informed, a team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued them. One of the deceased Vivek Kumar died on the spot while another named Natak Mahto (40) succumbed in the hospital. Three persons also sustained injuries and are battling for their lives in the hospital,” Kumar said.

The victims were natives of Dayalchak village under Doriganj police station in Saran district.

