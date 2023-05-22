Two men were killed and an eight-year-old boy was injured after their bike was hit by a speeding SUV in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The deceased in the accident, which occurred on Sunday, were identified as Shashi, 60, and Manoj, 24, residents of Ghaziabad.

According to police, around 11.30 a.m, Shashi, along with Manoj and his grandson, were on their way to Palam to visit relatives when their bike was hit by a speeding Bolero vehicle while they were descending from the Burari roundabout flyover towards Mukundpur.

“All three were taken to hospitals (BJRM and Pentamed in Northwest Delhi). Shashi and Manoj could not survive the accident and died. The child is recovering in the hospital,” said a senior police official.

“A case of hit and run has been registered and a post mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted. Further police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the offending vehicle and nab the accused,” the official added.

