INDIA

Two killed as speeding SUV hits their bike in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Two men were killed and an eight-year-old boy was injured after their bike was hit by a speeding SUV in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The deceased in the accident, which occurred on Sunday, were identified as Shashi, 60, and Manoj, 24, residents of Ghaziabad.

According to police, around 11.30 a.m, Shashi, along with Manoj and his grandson, were on their way to Palam to visit relatives when their bike was hit by a speeding Bolero vehicle while they were descending from the Burari roundabout flyover towards Mukundpur.

“All three were taken to hospitals (BJRM and Pentamed in Northwest Delhi). Shashi and Manoj could not survive the accident and died. The child is recovering in the hospital,” said a senior police official.

“A case of hit and run has been registered and a post mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted. Further police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the offending vehicle and nab the accused,” the official added.

20230522-195603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in ‘Gumraah’

    Putin’s war strategic failure for Kremlin: Janet Yellen

    18 more test Covid positive at IIT- Madras

    Hyderabad gang rape case: Police get custody of three juveniles