INDIA

Two killed as truck hits police vehicle in Odisha

Two persons, including a home guard, were killed and two others seriously injured after a truck collided with their SUV near Kamalpur Square in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday.

According to locals, a team of Baunsuni police of Boudh district was returning in the SUV from Cuttack after completing a rescue operation when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the SUV.

The deceased have been identified as Home Guard Jagannath Meher and driver Prashant Rana. The duo reportedly died on the spot.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nagaraj Pradhan and another Home Guard Susant Sahu were critically injured in the accident.

However, the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The Boudh police have launched a search operation to nab the truck driver.

