INDIA

Two killed, eight injured in Bengal road accident

NewsWire
0
0

At least two people were killed and eight others severely injured in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said.

The victims identified as Aniket Munda (16) and Mohit Munda (15) died on the spot.

The accident occurred on late Wednesday night when the car, in which 10 people of the same family were travelling, collided against the rear side of a truck on the Indo-Bhutan road near Banrahat region.

Local police officials said that the eight injured persons were taken to a local hospital at Mal. The condition of some of them are quite critical.

The injured persons have been identified as Bijay Munda, Shibnath Munda, Anil Munda, Nuni Munda, Panchami Munda, Radhika Munda, Neepak Munda and Rajesh Tirke.

They were rescued by the cops of Banarahat Police Station and the local people and shifted them to the hospital. All of them are residents of Banarhat Tea Garden area.

“The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot immediately after the accident. We are trying to track them and have also started an investigation in the matter. The bodies of the two deceased minors have been sent to Jalpaiguri District Hospital for post-mortem purposes,” said a local police official.

20230126-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC agrees to examine plea challenging electoral roll, Aadhaar linking

    Personal staff row: Vijayan govt says it only has 489 employees,...

    Three dacoits held in Odisha, arms seized

    ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ of Kashmiris is no more